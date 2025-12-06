Transfer Speculations Rise for Antoine Semenyo Amid Impressive Performances

Bournemouth, England — Antoine Semenyo may be on the verge of a major career move, according to Ghana head coach Otto Addo. The 25-year-old forward, who has caught the attention of several top clubs, is seen as ready to advance to the next step in his career.

Addo spoke about Semenyo’s potential during a press conference, stating, “He has done very well at Bournemouth, but with all the respect for Bournemouth and what they’re doing, surely it is natural for him to take the next step.” This statement hints at a possible transfer, especially with a £65 million release clause that is set to activate during the January transfer window.

Semenyo has made a significant impact this season, recording six goals and three assists in 13 Premier League appearances since signing a new contract with Bournemouth in July that extends until 2030.

Multiple clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, expressed interest in the Ghana international last summer. Recently, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked to the forward, adding to the anticipation surrounding his future.

Despite the speculation, Addo reassured fans that any potential transfer would not interfere with the national team’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup. Ghana will face England in the tournament, sharing Group L with Croatia and Panama.

Addo is optimistic about Semenyo’s role in the World Cup, believing that he will showcase his talent on a larger stage, regardless of when a transfer might occur. “I’m looking forward to him showing more of what he can to the world,” he added.