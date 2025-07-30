Transfer Targets Heat Up as Clubs Seek Key Players

Manchester, England — Multiple Premier League clubs are making headlines as they pursue key transfers as the summer window approaches, particularly Manchester United and Arsenal.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope, 33, is reportedly a target for Manchester United should Newcastle United finalize a loan deal for Southampton‘s Aaron Ramsdale, 27. Newcastle recently reached an agreement with Southampton to acquire Ramsdale, who could make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Manchester United is also considering Paris Saint-Germain‘s Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 26. However, they appear hesitant to enter into a bidding war with Chelsea and Manchester City, who are also vying for his signature.

In other news, Arsenal remains keen on acquiring winger Eberechi Eze, 27, but has set a limit on their budget, prepared to bid only if Crystal Palace lowers their asking price from a reported £60 million release clause.

Nottingham Forest had a bid of approximately £25 million rejected for 22-year-old midfielder James McAtee from Manchester City, indicating that they are keen to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, PSG is working on finalizing a deal for 22-year-old Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth, while Borussia Dortmund is monitoring Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard, 30.

Manchester United aims to offload Jadon Sancho, 25, for a fee around £17 million amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Juventus. They’ve also ceased their pursuit of Chelsea’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 24, citing high wage demands.

Additionally, Napoli shows interest in Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish, 29, although they face challenges meeting his wage expectations. They are also considering Chelsea and England winger Raheem Sterling, 30, alongside Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, 21, as potential targets.

Everton is prioritizing a move for Juventus and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 27, before exploring options for Grealish. Manchester United is reportedly targeting Aston Villa‘s Ollie Watkins, 29, as their top striker choice, followed by RB Leipzig‘s Slovenian forward Benjamin Sekso, 22.

In a notable departure from recent signings, Manchester City has informed German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, 32, that he may leave following the arrival of James Trafford from Burnley.

West Ham has shown interest in Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, 25, who joined Arsenal in 2022 and spent last season on loan at Porto. Furthermore, Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign 17-year-old striker Will Wright from Salford City, while Portuguese club Famalicao is interested in Tottenham‘s midfielder Tyrese Hall, 19, who garnered attention from several Championship clubs earlier this year.