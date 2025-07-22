Transformer Fire Forces Evacuation of KARE 11 Building

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a transformer fire at the building’s south side. The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m., leading local fire crews to respond to the scene.

As of 2:30 p.m., staff was not allowed to re-enter the building, and KARE 11’s broadcasting services remained offline. Emergency responders confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, and crews are working to secure the area. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.