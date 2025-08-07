Transgender Athletes Fight for Rights Amid Controversial Policies

OAKLAND, Maine — On a rainy June afternoon, 17-year-old Soren Stark-Chessa stood at the starting line of the 1600-meter race during the state Class C outdoor track and field championships. As drops fell from the sky, she took a deep breath, aware that her performance could ignite national debate regarding transgender athletes in sports.

Despite the federal executive order issued on Feb. 5, allowing penalties against schools allowing transgender girls to compete in women’s sports, Stark-Chessa competed, buoyed by her state’s refusal to comply. “Give your all,” she thought before the race. Spectators nearby wore pink T-shirts proclaiming “XX ≠ XY,” expressing concerns about fairness in women’s sports.

The issue has created turmoil across the nation, with lawsuits and legislative actions igniting heated discussions about the ethics and safety of transgender athletes in competitive sports. Opposition focuses on perceived advantages from testosterone, while advocates argue that inclusion is crucial and that advantages can be managed through medical means.

“Chromosomes are not a proxy for sports performance,” said Chris Erchull, an attorney from GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders. A recent NBC News poll revealed that 75% of respondents disagreed with allowing transgender women in women’s sports, highlighting a significant public divide.

The controversies are evident at collegiate levels as well. Athletes like Sadie Schreiner faced challenges in competing due to suddenly restrictive NCAA policies. After plans to race at Penn State fell through, she traveled to Toronto to compete alone. Despite winning races in Canada, she lamented that competing far from where she belonged felt demoralizing.

Similar scenarios unfolded in fencing, where Red Sullivan became a national figure after an incident forced her to alternate her path in competitive sports. Sullivan’s story was echoed by her opponent, Stephanie Turner, who drew public attention due to her protests against competing against transgender athletes. Turner later shared her experience with Congress, outlining the harassment she faced.

Representatives at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee acknowledged the complexities involved in recent decisions banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. This shift affects national governing bodies and raises questions about how non-elite athletes are treated under these new rules.

In bowling, Alba Orlando, a 31-year-old transgender woman, reflected on her return to the sport after years of absence. Orlando noted that while the rules complicated matters following the executive order, she found joy in competition again, something she feared could be taken away.

Younger athletes like Parker Tirrell in New Hampshire also fight for their place on sports teams. After her state passed a law to prevent transgender girls from competing against cisgender girls, she and her family have taken legal action to challenge the law. “If I don’t say anything, nothing’s going to change,” Tirrell expressed during this ongoing battle.

As Stark-Chessa crossed the finish line in her state championship, finishing 11th, she felt a mix of exhaustion and determination. Her future in competitive sports remains uncertain, yet her commitment to advocating for transgender rights in athletics shines through. “I hope I’ll still be able to run next year,” she said, emphasizing her resilience and eagerness to compete.