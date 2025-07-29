Transport Workers Union Threatens Lawsuit Against Curtis Sliwa

NEW YORK, NY — Transport Workers Union President John Samuelsen announced plans to sue Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa over “defamatory and false” statements made during a rally at City Hall on Thursday.

Samuelsen’s letter to Sliwa, which was shared with amNewYork, addresses comments made by Sliwa regarding alleged corruption among TWU leadership related to New York City’s horse-drawn carriage industry. Sliwa claimed at the rally, “there is money under the table to the TWU leadership.”

“Your statement is false and defamatory,” Samuelsen wrote, demanding that Sliwa retract his remark and apologize to TWU members. He threatened to take legal action if Sliwa does not comply by Thursday.

“If you choose not to act honorably by retracting the false statement, we will commence legal action against you for your actions forthwith,” Samuelsen stated.

Samuelsen criticized Sliwa’s remarks as harmful, stating, “Sliwa spewed garbage, with a reckless disregard for the truth.” He added that such comments are not protected under the Constitution.

The rally aimed to support Ryder’s Law, which seeks to ban horse-drawn carriages in the city following a recent animal abuse conviction. Ian McKeever, a carriage driver, was found guilty after his horse, Ryder, collapsed in Hell’s Kitchen.

City Council Member Robert Holden is sponsoring Ryder’s Law. During the rally, Holden and fellow Councilmember Erik Bottcher addressed attendees, advocating for the legislation.

Sliwa dismissed Samuelsen’s claims, insisting his remarks were “First Amendment protected speech.” He described his comments as general opinions regarding the horse carriage industry and criticized TWU’s focus on him.

Ryder, unfortunately, was euthanized months later due to health complications. After the incident, TWU and the city faced scrutiny over their oversight of horses’ welfare, leading to calls for better regulations in the industry.

Sliwa’s candidacy in the upcoming mayoral election faces challenges, as New York is predominantly Democratic. Nevertheless, Sliwa remains optimistic about his chances amid a crowded field of candidates.