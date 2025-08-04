Transportation Secretary Announces Moon Nuclear Reactor Plans

Washington, D.C. — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to unveil accelerated plans this week to build a nuclear reactor on the moon, according to a report by Politico. This initiative marks Duffy’s first major action as interim administrator of the agency.

NASA has previously investigated the possibility of lunar nuclear reactors, but Duffy’s proposal aims to establish a firmer timeline for the project. The timing coincides with anticipated budget cuts for the agency, which could impact other space exploration efforts.

Documents obtained by Politico reveal that Duffy’s focus on the lunar reactor is part of a broader strategy to bolster U.S. space capabilities as competition intensifies from other nations. Duffy believes this project could pave the way for future lunar missions and energy solutions.

The project is still in its early stages, and details on funding and specific design elements have yet to be disclosed. However, Duffy’s announcement has already sparked discussions among scientists and industry experts about the feasibility of such an ambitious undertaking.

Updates regarding the project’s progression are expected to follow after Duffy’s announcement later this week.