Travel Adventures: Five Unforgettable Destinations Explored

Spokane, Washington – After more than three decades of exploring the globe, I’ve compiled a list of my most memorable travel experiences. Here are five destinations that left a lasting impression.

5. Portugal: In 2023, my wife Mary Pat Treuthart and I visited Portugal, home of the Portuguese language. We began our journey in Lisbon and traveled by bus to Porto before renting a car to explore the southern coastline. Lisbon’s hilly streets posed a challenge for those with mobility issues, but the city offered iconic trams and scooter cabs for easier navigation. Porto’s center proved more walkable, and we were captivated by the ocean-side town of Nazaré, known for its colossal winter waves, envisioning the potential thrill of riding them.

4. Spain: Many travelers flock to Madrid or Barcelona, but on a recent trip, we ventured to other cities like Córdoba, Sevilla, and Granada. In Granada, the Alhambra palace and its stunning gardens were highlights, showcasing the city’s rich history and architecture.

3. Albania: Despite misconceptions about Albania, our week-long visit in 2024 revealed a welcoming country. Starting in Tirana, we hired a driver to navigate the picturesque landscape. The hospitality of the locals, including our driver, made our experience truly enriching.

2. Italy: Italy is a top destination for many, but its diverse regions offer unique experiences. My wife and I explored not only Rome, Florence, and Venice, but also ventured to lesser-known towns like Matera in Basilicata and the beaches of Sicily. Each region presented its own culture and cuisine, enhancing our Italian adventure.

1. Kosovo: A lengthy stay provides insights into another culture. During a 2006 sabbatical, Mary Pat volunteered in Pristina, Kosovo, contributing to a legal project. We spent six weeks there and formed lasting friendships with locals, which deepened our understanding of their lives.

As I conclude this chapter of my blogging journey for The Spokesman-Review, I reflect on these incredible countries and the memories created. I look forward to new adventures and perhaps sharing those in the future.