Travelers Championship Thrives Thanks to Dedicated Volunteers

Cromwell, Connecticut — Thousands of fans are gathering in Cromwell this week to witness top golfers compete in the Travelers Championship. This popular sporting event relies heavily on the efforts of dedicated volunteers.

Richard Laury, a retired volunteer who chairs the Media Shuttles, exemplifies the spirit of these unsung heroes. “These people are here because they want to be here, not because they have to be here,” Laury said. He has volunteered for 28 years, emphasizing the event’s charitable purpose. “The whole idea here is we raise money for charities that otherwise wouldn’t have that money, and that’s just terrific,” he added.

Laury is not alone in his commitment. Kim Martin, who has volunteered for 11 years, echoed this sentiment. “Travelers are always saying how the volunteers are the heart of this championship, and they really are,” Martin said. Taylor Whiting, the director of the Volunteers and Charities Program, shared that approximately 2,000 volunteers come from various parts of the country to assist with the event each year.

“100% of our net proceeds go back to charity,” Whiting explained. The tournament’s fundraising efforts last year brought in more than $3 million, and this year, they are on track to exceed that amount. “Everything that happens here, the bottom line, is going back to charity,” she stated.