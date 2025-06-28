Travelers Face Delays, Cancellations at Charlotte Airport Due to Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport faced significant disruptions on Friday afternoon, with over 731 flight delays and 132 cancellations reported by 10:35 p.m.

American Airlines, which operates the most flights in and out of the airport, informed WCNC Charlotte that a technology issue contributed to some delays. The airline apologized to passengers and noted that earlier cancellations stemmed from severe weather experienced overnight.

By mid-afternoon, American Airlines stated that the technology issue had been resolved. However, further delays occurred when storms briefly swept through the Charlotte area Friday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced a ground stop that began at 6:30 p.m. and was set to expire by 9 p.m. The ground stop was reportedly requested by an airline, which appeared in the Air Traffic Control System Command Center Advisory. American Airlines later confirmed it had requested the ground stop due to the storms, calling it a standard procedure.

During the ground stop, reports emerged that seven individuals were taken from the airport for treatment. The agency reported around 10 p.m. that these individuals had inhaled something, with six suffering minor injuries and one exhibiting serious symptoms. WCNC Charlotte has sought comments from airport officials and additional information from SEIU, the union representing airport workers.