Travelers Reveals Top Wedding Claims Trends for 2024

Hartford, CT — As wedding season approaches, The Travelers Companies, Inc. is highlighting the importance of wedding insurance. In a recent report, Travelers disclosed that vendor issues are the leading cause of wedding insurance claims, accounting for 27% of all paid claims in 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year that vendor-related problems have topped the list.

In addition to vendor challenges, other significant sources of claims include illnesses or injuries, which make up 24% of claims, and extreme weather conditions, accounting for 22%. Property damage is responsible for 15% of claims.

Deidre LeBlanc, Vice President of Specialty Lines for Personal Insurance at Travelers, emphasized the need for couples to prepare for potential mishaps. She stated, ‘Understanding common issues can help in managing unexpected challenges.’

The Travelers Wedding Protector Plan offers comprehensive coverage for couples, covering everything from the rehearsal dinner to the morning-after brunch. This plan aims to provide peace of mind amidst rising wedding costs.

Travelers continues to be a prominent player in the property casualty insurance sector with a market cap of $60.04 billion. The company reported revenues exceeding $46 billion in 2024 and is a crucial component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For more information on wedding insurance options, interested parties can visit Travelers’ website.