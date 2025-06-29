Entertainment
Travis Barker Snags Can of Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA in Bizarre Sale
BIRMINGHAM, England — Drummer Travis Barker made headlines by purchasing a rare can of Liquid Death Iced Tea that contains the DNA of legendary heavy metal artist Ozzy Osbourne. The unique sale, part of the ‘Infinite Ozzy’ promotion, featured only ten cans, each priced at $450.
The cans were drunk by Osbourne and immediately sealed in lab-grade containers to preserve his saliva and potential DNA. Barker recently showcased his collectible can on Instagram, confirming he is one of the fortunate buyers.
Liquid Death promotes the campaign with a sense of dark humor, with Osbourne himself adding a cheeky remark: ‘Clone me, you bastards.’
All ten cans sold out quickly, making this one of the most talked-about marketing campaigns in recent music history. The collaboration has drawn the attention of metal fans, eager for a part of the rock icon’s legacy.
This promotion coincides with a significant moment for Osbourne, who is set to perform his final live show on July 5 in Birmingham. The farewell concert will see Osbourne reunite with original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward for the first time in over two decades.
Joining them will be heavy metal acts including TOOL, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM, ANTHRAX, SAMMY HAGAR, LAMB OF GOD, and Papa V Perpetua. Anticipation grows as rumors of surprise acts are still circulating.
