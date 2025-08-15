Sports
Travis Hamonic Joins Detroit Red Wings on One-Year Deal
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings announced today the signing of defenseman Travis Hamonic to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $1 million.
Hamonic, 34, comes to Detroit after spending the last four seasons with the Ottawa Senators. During the 2024-25 NHL season, he played 59 games for the Senators, registering seven points, which included one goal and six assists. He averaged 17 minutes and 4 seconds of ice time per game.
The 6-foot, 195-pound blue-liner helped the Senators secure their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2017. Over the past four seasons with Ottawa, Hamonic accumulated a total of 10 goals and 27 assists in 201 games.
Originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Hamonic has played in 900 regular-season games across multiple NHL teams, including the Islanders, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks. He has recorded 53 goals and 189 assists over his career.
In addition to his NHL achievements, Hamonic has also made contributions in the American Hockey League, scoring 18 points in 42 games. Before turning professional, he excelled in the Western Hockey League, helping the Brandon Wheat Kings reach the 2010 Memorial Cup Final.
The St. Malo, Man., native also represented Canada in international competition, winning a silver medal at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship.
This signing is part of a broader strategy by Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman to add depth to the roster on a budget. With this deal, Hamonic will compete for a spot among the eight defensemen currently on Detroit’s active roster.
Recent Posts
- Trump and Putin Meet for First In-Person Talk Since 2018
- Trump and Putin Hold High-Stakes Talks in Alaska
- Alexander Isak on Strike, Pushes for Transfer to Liverpool
- B-2 Bomber Makes Statement During Trump-Putin Meeting in Alaska
- Shooting Incident Closes Route 302 in Windham, Maine
- Cincinnati Open: Stars Prepare Ahead of US Open
- Liverpool Prepares for Premier League Opener Amid Squad Overhaul
- OpenAI’s Sam Altman discusses GPT-5 launch amid industry concerns
- Liverpool’s Wirtz Surprises Fans with Full Name Reveal After Debut
- Real Valladolid Hosts AD Ceuta for LaLiga Hypermotion Opener
- Joe Flacco Emerges as Clear Front-Runner for Browns Starting QB Role
- Streaming Services: What You Need to Know for 2025
- Miami Heat Trade Haywood Highsmith to Brooklyn Nets
- Hugo Ekitike’s Journey: From Reims to Liverpool
- Villarreal’s Thomas Partey Debuts Amid Controversy and Optimism
- Villarreal Faces Oviedo in La Liga Season Opener
- Stade Rennais Opens Ligue 1 Season Against Marseille on August 15
- New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell Indicted by Federal Grand Jury
- Netflix Docuseries Reveals Controversial Truth Behind The Biggest Loser
- Sling TV Launches Innovative Short-Term Streaming Passes