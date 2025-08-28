Sports
Travis Hunter Announces Birth of First Child Ahead of NFL Season
Jacksonville, FL—Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, surprised fans with a heartfelt announcement just over a week before the start of the 2025-26 season.
In a nearly three-minute video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, shared their emotional journey to parenthood. The video captures moments from discovering Leanna was pregnant to the birth of their son.
The post, titled “Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad,” provides an intimate glimpse into their lives as new parents. Hunter expressed deep emotions, showcasing a side of him that fans might not typically see.
The couple’s announcement comes as Hunter prepares for his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars are set to kick off their 2025 campaign at home against the rival team on Sunday, September 7.
Despite facing injuries during training camp, Hunter received a clean bill of health this week. He has been practicing in both offensive and defensive positions, following the dual role he played that led to his Heisman win under Coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.
As a new father and a promising NFL star, all eyes will be on Hunter to see how he performs this upcoming season.
