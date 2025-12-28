Denver, Colorado – Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter returned to Colorado this week to support his team as they faced the Denver Broncos. While the Jaguars secured a commanding 34-20 victory, Hunter’s presence at Empower Field at Mile High was marked by the use of crutches and a knee brace, underscoring his ongoing rehab from a season-ending injury.

Hunter, selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had a promising start to his career cut short by a knee injury during practice on October 30. Despite his absence from the field, his journey reflects a broader narrative about resilience and potential in the NFL.

Even while sidelined, Hunter remains a vital part of the Jaguars’ success. His rookie season was limited to seven games where he made 28 receptions for 298 yards and a touchdown. As a cornerback, he recorded 15 tackles and three passes defended. Teammates Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington have since stepped up to fill the gap, and his replacement, Jakobi Meyers, has been instrumental in the team’s recent successes.

Hunter’s versatility in college football, where he played both offense and defense, raises questions about his role in Jacksonville’s crowded wide receiver room when he returns. The Jaguars have established a strong passing attack, making Hunter’s comeback a focal point for the team’s future strategies.

Coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars’ management expect Hunter to return to full football activities by May 2026, setting him up for a pivotal season. “I’m walking… this ain’t nothing to me. I’m bout to be running a 40 yd dash by tomorrow,” Hunter mentioned during an appearance, indicating his eagerness to bounce back.

His success in the NFL also signals a positive image for the Colorado football program, where he played under Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Hunter’s growth in college, culminating in a Heisman Trophy win, illustrates the impact of quality coaching and player development that prospective recruits might find appealing.