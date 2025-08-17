Travis Hunter Struggles in NFL Debut Against Steelers

Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter made his highly anticipated NFL debut Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the game did not go as planned.

Hunter, a dynamic two-way star who won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, was selected second overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had campaigned all offseason to play both wide receiver and cornerback, similar to his college days with the Colorado Buffaloes. Head coach Liam Coen granted this wish, but the results were concerning.

The Jaguars lost 31-25 to the Steelers, and Hunter became the target of widespread ridicule after a failed tackle attempt against rookie running back Kaleb Johnson. Johnson’s stiff-arm took Hunter to the ground in a moment that quickly gained traction on social media.

Photographs of the play lit up online, with users commenting on Hunter’s misstep. One post humorously compared it to a video game glitch, saying, “Looks like a video game glitch where one player’s stats are maxed out.” Another user noted, “Kaleb really likes that tho. Them Iowa RBs don’t be a joke—they gotta be good since they never have a QB.” Some reactions were harsher, with one user stating, “Travis Hunter gonna need therapy after this matchup, not game film,” while another quipped, “A taste of reality.”

Despite the backlash, analysts have yet to provide a definitive assessment of Hunter’s performance. Most experts are likely to delay judgment because Hunter played limited snaps—18 in total, with 10 on offense and 8 on defense. He managed two receptions for nine yards and had little impact in coverage, apart from the viral moment.

Hunter will look to rebound when the Jaguars take on the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome in their next preseason game. As starter participation increases, Hunter hopes to rewrite the narrative surrounding his early career and demonstrate why he was regarded as one of the most hyped prospects in recent history.