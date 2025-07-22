Entertainment
Travis Hunter’s Wife Clarifies Emotional Video Amid Divorce Rumors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A video of Leanna Lenee, wife of NFL rookie Travis Hunter, crying has sparked divorce rumors among fans. The emotional video, which recently went viral, features Lenee appearing visibly shaken while in the shower, wrapped in a towel.
Leanna Lenee has responded to the rumors, stating that the video is old, filmed in December 2024, and that she has since distanced herself from social media for spiritual growth. In a message on her social media, she expressed, “I wish I could go back and hug December me,” and added, “I don’t even recognize this girl anymore.”
Fans have reacted strongly to the footage, with various comments speculating about the state of her marriage to Hunter. Some fans bashed Lenee, suggesting she had “ulterior motives” for posting the video, with one comment noting, “Women that record themselves crying have ulterior motives.”
Other fans expressed concerns about the relationship, mentioning signs they believe indicate potential issues, such as one who remarked, “Whomever didn’t see this divorce coming… well, bunch of blind people. She’s a gold digger.”
Travis Hunter has not addressed the rumors directly and is reportedly focused on training for the upcoming NFL season. Since their engagement in February 2024 and subsequent marriage in Tennessee, Hunter has consistently defended Lenee against criticism.
The couple has faced scrutiny from fans since they began dating, but Hunter’s commitment to Lenee has remained clear. While both have experienced their share of public discourse, Lenee’s recent statements emphasize her desire for personal development away from online scrutiny.
