Travis Kelce Discusses Wedding Plans After Engagement to Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, is diving into wedding planning following his engagement to pop star Taylor Swift. The couple announced their engagement after two years of dating, and Kelce recently shared details during the September 17 episode of the podcast ‘New Heights.’

During the episode, which featured guest Jimmy Fallon, Kelce was asked about their wedding plans. “That’s the next step. That one’s gonna be easy, I just gotta figure out winning football games first,” Kelce said, highlighting his dual commitments to his sport and personal life.

Swift and Kelce are contemplating whether to have a DJ or a live band for their wedding music. “Yeah, I think we’re live music kind of people, you know?” Kelce teased. The couple’s wedding will be a significant event for both as they navigate their busy careers.

Swift, who has not publicly addressed her engagement since the announcement, previously expressed her desire for her future weddings to reflect both partners’ dreams. In a 2012 interview, she stated, “I don’t want it to just be like, ‘So, I have a scrapbook.’ I also want my partner to be part of all the planning,” showing her personal approach to relationships.

The couple’s engagement marks a new chapter in their relationship, which has been characterized by their shared interests and mutual support. Both are 35 years old and seem excited about their future together. A source revealed that they are also looking forward to starting a family in the near future.

As Kelce tries to balance wedding planning with his NFL career, he faces challenges on the field. The Chiefs have struggled this season, currently holding a record of 0-2. Kelce mentioned his team’s performance, stating, “We’re just not executing to the degree that we hold ourselves accountable to,” signaling his commitment to both his personal life and professional responsibilities.