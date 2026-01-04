Travis Kelce Faces Uncertain Future in Possible Last Game for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star tight end, is set to play what could be his final game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Kelce, in his 13th season, has had a remarkable career, becoming the all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Chiefs. As of now, he has caught 1,077 passes for 12,990 yards and 82 touchdowns across 191 games.

Despite these achievements, the 2025-2026 season has been tough for both Kelce and the Chiefs. The team has struggled, sitting at 6-10 and eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014.

Kelce has maintained solid performance this season, recording 73 catches for 839 yards and five touchdowns. However, these numbers fall short compared to his career averages, leading to rampant speculation about his potential retirement after this season.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Kelce will suit up for the game against the Raiders, stating, “Yes,” when asked about Kelce’s participation. Reid also expressed intentions to remain as head coach next season.

“I think I’m coming back, right? If they’ll have me back, I’ll come back,” Reid said. “You never know in this business, but I plan on it, yeah.”

This season, Kelce has also been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his off-field contributions to the community. The Chiefs have encouraged fans to vote for him in this league-wide contest.

As the Chiefs prepare for the game, they are also dealing with significant roster issues. Both quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Rashee Rice are on injured reserve, and receiver Xavier Worthy is sidelined with an illness.

The Chiefs historically dominate the rivalry against the Raiders, leading with a 76-55-2 record over the years. This season’s previous matchup saw the Chiefs win decisively 31-0.

As Kelce takes the field Sunday in Las Vegas, fans are left wondering if this will indeed be a farewell to a franchise legend.