Travis Kelce Launches Fashion Line Days After Engagement to Taylor Swift

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a day after announcing his engagement to Taylor Swift, NFL star Travis Kelce has unveiled a new fashion line with American Eagle. The collection, named AE x Tru Kolors, debuts on August 27, with a second drop scheduled for September 24.

Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, serves as the creative director for the collaboration. Priced between $14.95 and $179.95, the line features over 90 pieces, including vintage-inspired tees, varsity jackets, cricket sweaters, rugby polos, and utility cargo pants.

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process,” Kelce stated.

Included in the campaign are several notable athletes. Those featured with Kelce in the promotional materials include tennis star Anna Frey, basketball guard Azzi Fudd, quarterback Drew Allar, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

Kelce expressed pride in the athlete collaboration, citing their individual styles as a source of inspiration. “I’m inspired by where I come from and the people around me. That’s why we chose six incredible athletes who stay true to themselves while changing the game,” he said.

The collection aims to encourage self-expression and confidence among its wearers, reflecting Kelce’s philosophy of authenticity and creativity that first inspired his brand, Tru Kolors, launched in 2019.

Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of American Eagle, praised the partnership, saying, “An iconic brand teaming up with one of the greatest athletes of our generation — that’s what I call a win.”

The launch will include marketing campaigns across social media and various promotional placements, drawing significant attention in and around Kansas City.