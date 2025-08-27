Travis Kelce Launches Limited-Edition Apparel Line with American Eagle

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– NFL star Travis Kelce unveiled a limited-edition clothing collection in collaboration with American Eagle on August 27, 2025. This partnership comes shortly after he revealed his engagement to singer Taylor Swift.

The collection, dubbed AE x Tru Kolors, features more than 90 pieces of apparel designed to reflect Kelce’s distinctive style. Prices range from $14.95 to $179.95 and include everything from vintage-inspired tees to cashmere sets.

Kelce expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year. It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process.”

The first advertisement for the collection showcases Kelce alongside fellow athletes such as Anna Frey, Azzi Fudd, and Drew Allar. The campaign emphasizes a “live to play” mindset, encouraging self-expression through fashion.

“Teaming up with Travis Kelce has been an amazing experience! I love fashion and have a real desire to build in the space,” said basketball player Kiyan Anthony, reflecting the unity shared among the athletes featured in the campaign.

Jennifer Foyle, President and Executive Creative Director of American Eagle, praised the partnership, saying, “An iconic brand teaming up with one of the greatest athletes of our generation — that’s what I call a win.”

Fans of Kelce, known for his bold fashion choices, can expect to see him wearing pieces from this collection during the upcoming NFL season. The second drop of AE x Tru Kolors is scheduled for September 24, 2025.