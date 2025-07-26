Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation

St. Joseph, Missouri – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised tight end Travis Kelce’s impressive transformation during the offseason as the team kicked off training camp on July 22, 2025. Reid noted that the 35-year-old Kelce looks as if he is 20 years old again after shedding approximately 25 pounds through extensive training and lifestyle changes.

Reid stated, “He’s svelte right now. He looks like he’s 20. He’s doing a great job. He’s in great shape.” The coach acknowledged Kelce’s dedication, saying, “You can see he’s been working out,” and noted his visible burst during drills.

Kelce, now entering his 13th NFL season, has been open about his fitness journey this offseason. In a press conference back in June, he expressed, “I am down some weight from the end of the season last year,” and had used the time to focus on form and conditioning, which he didn’t have the opportunity to do previously.

After a disappointing outcome in Super Bowl LIX, where the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, Kelce’s commitment to improving his performance is apparent. He aims to regain his form and help the team bounce back this season.

In addition to training, Kelce spent quality time with his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift. Their relationship has gained media attention, with Kelce sharing glimpses of their life together on social media. He noted, “Had some adventures this offseason. Kept it 100,” as he posted pictures from their vacation in Montana with friends.

As he prepares for the upcoming NFL season, Kelce remains focused on his performance, stating, “I don’t know what next year’s going to feel like, I don’t know what I’m going to feel like in March or April next year.” With the support of Reid and his teammates, Kelce aims to make a significant impact this year.