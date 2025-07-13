Travis Scott’s ‘Jackboys 2’ Set for Sunday Release

Los Angeles, CA — Travis Scott announced via social media on Thursday that his compilation album, Jackboys 2, will be released this Sunday, July 13. The album, which features 17 tracks, is hosted by Houston rap legend Bun B.

The announcement included promotional artwork that states, “The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk rattling classics in the making.” Physical and digital formats of the album are already available for pre-order on Scott’s official website.

This release follows the recent debut of the single, “2000 Excursion,” featuring Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. The new track dropped earlier this week along with a music video showcasing high-speed action and flashy visuals, including scenes from a Formula 1 race.

Scott’s decision to release the album on a Sunday breaks from the traditional industry practice of Fridays. This trend of non-Friday releases has been adopted by other major artists, including Tyler, the Creator, who dropped his album Chromakopia on a Monday last year.

Jackboys 2 marks Scott’s first full album since his chart-topping Utopia was released in July 2023. Utopia achieved double-platinum status last year, highlighting Scott’s continued impact in the music industry.

The new compilation comes five years after the original Jackboys album, which featured collaborations with artists like Rosalia and Young Thug. Scott is expected to include tracks with several high-profile guest artists, such as GloRilla, Vybz Kartel, and 21 Savage.

Scott launched a limited edition Jackboys 2 merchandise line, available on his Cactus Jack website and featuring exclusive apparel and album bundles. Details about the complete tracklist remain undisclosed, but anticipation is high among fans and industry insiders.

Scott’s recent activities include headlining Coachella in April and winning the I Am Hip Hop Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards. With Jackboys 2, Scott aims to maintain his dominant position in the hip-hop landscape.