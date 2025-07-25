Entertainment
Travis Scott Surpasses Eminem in Spotify Streams
Newark, NJ — Travis Scott has surpassed Eminem to become the second most-streamed rapper on Spotify. As of now, Scott boasts over 58 billion streams across all credits on the platform, solidifying his place in the music industry.
Drake still holds the top spot, having surpassed 110 billion streams earlier this year. However, Scott’s rise reflects his growing popularity, particularly following the release of the JACKBOYS compilation album from Cactus Jack Records, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Despite not receiving the warmest reception from critics, JACKBOYS still sold 232,000 units in a shortened tracking week. Fans found highlights in the album and expressed excitement for Scott’s future projects.
While Scott enjoys his success, Eminem remains active in the music scene. Recently, he collaborated with JID on the Dreamville spitter’s album titled “preluxe.” If Eminem releases another album that resonates with fans, he might regain his position as the second most-streamed rapper.
The battle for streaming dominance adds an interesting layer to the hip-hop landscape, where commercial success and lyrical artistry often collide.
