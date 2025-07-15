Travis Scott and SZA Fight Gospel Singer’s Copyright Claims

Los Angeles, CA – Travis Scott, SZA, and Future responded on Monday to a copyright lawsuit from gospel singer Victory Boyd concerning their 2023 hit, “Telekinesis.” Boyd claims she did not authorize the use of lyrics from an unreleased song she co-wrote with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, earlier titled “Like the Way It Sounds.”

In court documents, the defendants argue that they received permission from Ye to use the song after he provided them with the demo, which included the chords, beat, and melody. Their attorneys affirmed that if the lawsuit proceeds, it will show that the use of Boyd’s work was authorized.

The defense further highlighted that Boyd’s copyright registration process has significant issues, questioning her claim of being the sole author of “Like the Way It Sounds.” They assert that Ye co-created the song’s melody, invalidating her registration.

Last month, Boyd sought to clarify her position by filing another registration for the lyrics she wrote. However, defense lawyers countered that lyrics cannot be copyrighted separately from their accompanying music.

“Without a valid registration, plaintiffs cannot initiate or maintain a claim for infringement,” states the motion to dismiss filed by the attorneys representing Scott, SZA, and Future.

Boyd’s attorney, Keith White, expressed confidence on Tuesday, stating that the defendants’ motion is merely a delay tactic. He plans to file a response in the coming weeks and anticipates that Scott’s motion will be rejected.

Representatives for Scott, SZA, Future, and Ye have not commented on the ongoing legal matter.

<p“Telekinesis” reached the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 26, and remained on the chart for 11 weeks.