Tre Lamb Debuts as Tulsa Football Coach Against No. 16 Abilene Christian

TULSA, Okla. – The Tre Lamb era officially kicks off Saturday night as Tulsa hosts No. 16 Abilene Christian for the 2025 season opener at H.A. Chapman Stadium. This matchup marks the third consecutive year the Golden Hurricane opens at home against an FCS opponent, and Tulsa has a strong history, going 2-0 in those games while averaging 52 points per win.

However, this year could present the toughest challenge yet. Abilene Christian, ranked No. 16 in the FCS Coaches Poll, made it to the second round of last year’s playoffs and returns a solid defense filled with All-American candidates. For Lamb, this game is more than just a season opener; it’s a chance to set the tone for his coaching tenure. “This is first impression week. Our expectation is to play simple, play fast, play hard, and play with our hair on fire, harder than anybody else in the country,” he said.

Lamb, who comes from East Tennessee State, emphasizes discipline, efficiency, and energy. He aims to limit penalties and turnovers while helping his players manage their nerves. Lamb expressed some concern about the team getting too hyped up: “Wanting it too bad that you can’t take a deep breath.”

Quarterback Kirk Francis, returning as captain, is ready to spearhead an offense that will be balanced yet simplified under Lamb’s guidance. New transfers, including running backs Dominic Richardson and wide receivers Zion Booker and Mekhi Miller, are expected to make immediate impacts. Other captains include linebacker Ray Coney, defensive tackle Tai Newhouse, and linebacker Chris Thompson, who will miss the first weeks due to injury.

The coaching staff has decided to focus on mastering a limited number of plays each week to enhance execution. Abilene Christian head coach Keith Patterson, who previously worked at Tulsa from 2003 to 2010, has built a physical defense with experienced talent. Former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell leads the Wildcats’ new Air Raid offense. They finished the 2024 season with a 9-5 record, claiming their first conference title in over a decade against formidable opposition.

In their matchup, Tulsa aims to control the tempo and minimize mistakes to counter Abilene Christian’s explosive offensive play. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, with local radio coverage provided by Big Country 99.5 (KXBL-FM) and the Golden Hurricane Radio Network.

This Saturday’s night game is not only about starting a new season but also about kicking off Lamb’s vision for the future of Tulsa football.