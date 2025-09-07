Trea Turner Revamps Defense, Emerging as MVP Candidate

MIAMI — Trea Turner has transformed his game, combining improved defensive skills with impressive offensive performance this season. The 32-year-old shortstop has redefined his playstyle at a time when many players are set in their ways.

Turner’s development was most evident on August 24 during a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. In what seemed like a routine play, he demonstrated the smoother footwork and technique that have characterized his season. According to Bobby Dickerson, the Phillies’ infield coach, the calmness Turner displayed was a significant departure from the past.

“If you go back and look at it a million times, it could have gone badly. But he managed it without panic,” Dickerson said. “That’s big stuff, to me.”

This year marks Turner’s decade in the major leagues, and since joining the Phillies on an 11-year contract, he has become a reliable player defensively, showcasing a marked improvement. Traditional defensive metrics appear to validate this perception; entering the weekend, Turner ranked fourth among shortstops in Statcast’s fielding run value, a stark contrast to his previous years.

“I always thought physically I could do it,” Turner said. “It’s about executing what I’m doing this year.”

While Turner may not win a Gold Glove this season, his skills have positioned him as a strong MVP candidate. He leads the league in hits and stolen bases, and he’s among the top players in batting average, maintaining a .301 average. His offensive prowess is complemented by enough defensive prowess to quiet critics who questioned his ability to remain at shortstop.

Turner struggled with errors in previous seasons, but under Dickerson’s guidance, he has tailored his approach to the game. Dickerson emphasized slowing down and focusing on fundamentals. After suffering a hamstring injury last season, Turner returned to the field with renewed clarity and improved movement.

<p“A lot of it is how you attack the ball,” Turner explained. “I’ve changed in that aspect.”

The Philadelphia Phillies see Turner’s contributions as vital to their success. Dickerson commented, “He’s a very impactful player for us.” Turner’s evolution as a player has provided the team with stability, especially amid ongoing discussions of his prowess at shortstop.

By focusing on making necessary adjustments, Turner has revitalized his game. With his speed intact and a new approach, he aims to maintain his role at shortstop while continuing to impress both defensively and offensively.

<p“I want to play it well,” Turner stated. “If you play it well, those questions about switching positions become pretty easy to answer.”