Sports
Trea Turner Sparks Phillies’ Win with Unique Power Stats
ARLINGTON, TX – Trea Turner of the Philadelphia Phillies had a stellar performance Friday night, going 2-for-4 with five RBIs in a 9-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.
Turner’s notable display of power raised questions about his contrasting home and away performance. Heading into Saturday’s game, Turner had hit 12 home runs on the road, yet none at Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park this season.
His RBIs reflect this trend as well, with 14 at home compared to 37 on the road. Turner’s slugging percentage sits at .500 on the road and only .365 at home, despite nearly equal playing time in both locations.
<p“I have no idea to be honest with you,” Turner commented on his home/away power disparity. “I’ve looked at my heat zones, and on the road, I have a lot more zones. At home, I’m hitting well but it just seems like that outer third is my sweet spot.”
Turner recently faced a 9-game slump from July 27 to August 5, where he went 4-for-38 and slipped to a .280 average. However, he has rebounded in his last three games, hitting six times in 12 at-bats, including a home run and six RBIs.
<p“It's probably just a day-to-day thing right now, unless somebody gets super-hot," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said regarding the outfield lineup decisions after the game. “We’re just trying to figure out who everybody is and how we align.”
Aside from Turner’s performance, Thomson confirmed that pitcher Jhoan Duran will see action Saturday regardless of circumstances. He noted that Duran prefers not to go more than five days without pitching.
As the Phillies continue their season, fans will watch closely to see if Turner can address his home power struggles and build on his recent success.
