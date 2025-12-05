Treasure Global Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) has announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective December 5, 2025. The reverse stock split aims to increase the trading price of its shares in a bid to comply with the Nasdaq minimum bid price of $1.00.

The Common Stock will continue trading under the ticker symbol TGL. Following the split, the CUSIP number will change to 89458T403. The company’s shares will be reduced from approximately 16.9 million to about 848,100 shares.

The reverse split was approved by shareholders on November 24, 2025. On December 2, the company filed a Certificate of Amendment to effect the split. It will combine twenty current shares into one new share, rounding up any fractional shares.

“This strategic move is designed to help us regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements,” said a spokesperson for Treasure Global. However, the company noted that there is no guarantee of long-term compliance.

Treasure Global focuses on innovative technology solutions in Southeast Asia, particularly with its ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment and customer loyalty programs. As of June 2025, the platform has attracted over 2.7 million users.

The company plans to implement further enhancements to its platform as part of its strategy to strengthen its market position in the digital economy.