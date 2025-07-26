Treasure Island Partners with Accor to Enhance Las Vegas Experience

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Treasure Island hotel-casino announced a franchise agreement with Accor, a global hospitality brand, on Thursday.

This partnership marks Accor’s first entry into the Las Vegas Strip and will rebrand Treasure Island to Treasure Island — TI Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, Handwritten Collection. The new brand is set to debut later this year, integrating the resort into Accor’s global sales and loyalty platforms.

Phil Ruffin, owner of Treasure Island, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Treasure Island has long held a special place in the story of Las Vegas… Accor will further enrich its legacy and attract new generations of guests.”

The agreement allows Treasure Island to maintain its identity while benefiting from Accor’s extensive marketing resources. The resort will continue offering free parking and popular attractions like Gilley’s Saloon and Cirque du Soleil’s “Mystère.”

Thomas Dubaere, CEO of Accor Americas, highlighted the significance of this partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to bring Accor to Las Vegas and provide an incredible opportunity to stay at this emblematic property.”

Treasure Island will join Accor’s Handwritten Collection, which spotlights independent hotels. The resort will also tap into Accor’s loyalty network, which boasts over 100 million members worldwide.

The resort recently completed a multimillion-dollar refresh. Treasure Island boasts nearly 3,000 guest rooms, 10 dining venues, and eight bars. It intends to introduce Ace Dragon Wok, a new pan-Asian restaurant, later this fall.

Camil Yazbeck, Accor’s global chief development officer, stated, “We are confident that together we can create a bigger and bolder future for this iconic hotel.”