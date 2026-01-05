U.S. Treasury Yields Rise Amid Economic Outlook Concerns

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Wednesday, concluding 2025 lower due to Federal Reserve rate cuts and inflation trends. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose more than 3 basis points to 4.163%, while the yield on the 30-year bond increased by over 2 basis points to 3.475%.

Yields responded to a report from the Labor Department indicating initial jobless claims dropped by 16,000 to a level below estimates. This figure highlights a strong labor market, as noted by Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. He stated, “The filings for first-time jobless benefits are volatile during the holidays… but there is no sign the economy is anywhere near recession.”u00a0

Rupkey suggested the current labor market, characterized by low firings, could continue into 2026. He emphasized that the aggressive changes to trade and immigration policies enacted under President Donald Trump have not derailed the economy as many predicted.

The increase in yields followed a challenging year for the bond market, influenced by uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff policies and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate management. After a robust 2025 performance, contributed to by Fed easing, market watchers forecast a tougher landscape for bonds in 2026.

Investment grades and corporate bonds benefited from a resilient economy, with the Morningstar US Core Bond TR YSD index reporting total returns of 7.3% for 2025. However, expectations of slower Fed rate cuts and new fiscal policies raise questions about maintaining this momentum.

As of Monday, traders anticipate smaller rate cuts in the new year. Some investors predict long-term Treasury yields might not drop as significantly in 2026, with JPMorgan analysts foreseeing 10-year Treasury yields at 4.35% by year-end.

Investment-grade credit spreads remained nearly the same as at the beginning of 2025, approximately 80 basis points. This stability reflects an optimistic performance in the high-grade debt market.

Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife John Hancock Investments, expressed, “The bond market is not sniffing out the disinflation and the weaker growth that we think is coming down the pipeline for 2026.” Investment sentiment appears split as the new year begins with continued uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy.