Business
U.S. Treasury Yields Slip as Investors Assess Fed Meeting Minutes
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Treasury yields decreased slightly on Wednesday as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve‘s meeting minutes from its July session. The 10-year note dipped about 1 basis point to 4.298%, while the two-year yield fell about 1 basis point to 3.74%. One basis point equates to 0.01%, with yields and prices moving inversely.
Investors sifted through the Fed’s meeting minutes from its Federal Open Market Committee meeting in July, where it was decided that interest rates would remain unchanged. The minutes revealed concerns over inflation and the labor market. However, most members felt it was premature to lower interest rates. “Participants generally pointed to risks to both sides of the Committee’s dual mandate, emphasizing upside risk to inflation and downside risk to employment,” the minutes stated.
The discussion held particular significance as Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman expressed differing opinions on the decision. This marked the first time multiple voting Fed officials have publicly opposed a decision since 1993.
Global central bankers are set to convene in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Thursday to Saturday for the Fed’s annual economic symposium, an event that will be closely monitored for clues about upcoming monetary policy changes. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on Friday.
Current market dynamics show traders are anticipating an 83% likelihood of interest rate cuts by September, according to CME statistics. “We expect this year’s Jackson Hole meeting to offer an opportunity for Powell to again nod towards monetary easing,” said Andrzej Skiba, head of BlueBay U.S. Fixed Income at RBC Global Asset Management. “While there are some hot spots in this month’s inflation reading, it’s probably not enough to deter the doves on the committee.”
Recent Posts
- Patricia Richardson to Reunite with ‘Home Improvement’ Cast on New Show
- Wordle Reveals Today’s Answer: EXTOL for August 21st
- MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End
- North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
- Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed
- Gloucester Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Shares It With Daughters
- Heatwave to Bring Risks of Fires and Thunderstorms Across Southwest
- Ayesha Curry Reflects on Life Changes After Marrying NBA Star Steph Curry
- Christian Bale’s Western Took Over Three Decades to Make
- Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition’s Switch 2 Performance Disappoints at Gamescom 2025
- Jesse Metcalfe Denies Awareness of ‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast Drama