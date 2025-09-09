U.S. Treasury Yields Steady, Investors Await Inflation Reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited two crucial inflation reports that could impact policy decisions at the Federal Reserve. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose by 2 basis points to 4.053%. The 2-year yield also increased by 2 basis points to 3.515%. One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields move inversely to prices.

Market participants are looking forward to two significant inflation reports due later this week: the August producer price index on Wednesday and the consumer price index on Thursday. These reports arrive ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for September 16-17.

Currently, money markets are largely pricing in a 25 basis point cut to the Fed’s key interest rate at next week’s meeting. Last week’s economic data contributed to expectations of an imminent rate cut. “The post-payroll rally in bonds leaves 10-year yields oversold at support,” Rob Ginsberg, managing director and technical analyst at Wolfe Research, stated in a note.

Ginsberg added, “Failure to hold here would bring the April lows of 3.9% into play, but oversold at support, and our sense is that we could see a bit of a reversal before the week is over.” This week’s inflation reports follow a significant downward revision to U.S. job growth figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meanwhile, stocks saw a rise on Monday as major indexes built on a rally that has seen record highs recently. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5%, closing at a new high, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.2% and 0.3% respectively. The market has rebounded after major indexes wavered following a weaker-than-expected August jobs report.

Investors are increasingly expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in response to the deteriorating labor market conditions, as noted by Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month. This week’s inflation data will be closely watched ahead of the policy committee meeting.

In the bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.04%, its lowest level since early April, driven by anticipation of rate cuts before the year ends. On the commodity front, gold prices hit another record this morning, up 0.7% at $3,680 an ounce.

U.S. crude oil also rebounded, with West Texas Intermediate futures rising 1% to $62.45 per barrel following three consecutive days of decline.

Bitcoin prices were seen at $112,300, recovering from an overnight low of $110,600. This follows a recent pressured trend, stemming from its record high of over $124,000 achieved in mid-August.

As these developments unfold, investors are awaiting crucial economic releases that could further dictate market directions, as every indication points to changing monetary policy as a pivotal factor for market stability.