Tree Causes Power Outage for Thousands in Seattle

SEATTLE, Washington — Nearly 10,000 customers in Seattle experienced a power outage Monday afternoon, with the incident first reported just before 3 PM. The outage affected areas in North Capitol Hill, North Broadway, and parts of Eastlake, raising concerns among local residents.

Seattle City Light investigated the cause and found that a large tree had downed power lines along Lakeview Boulevard East. Reports indicated that wires were sparking and a transformer exploded in the 1300 block of Lakeview Blvd E, prompting a response from Seattle Fire to ensure safety before repair crews arrived.

As the situation unfolded, 911 callers notified authorities of the hazardous conditions. Seattle City Light crews worked diligently to restore power, estimating that it would be fully restored by 6 PM.

By 4:35 PM, the number of customers without power decreased significantly, with an update indicating that 4,243 customers were still affected. The estimated restoration time was revised to 6:20 PM, as the utility company continued repairs.

City Light confirmed that the tree was the primary cause of the outage, affecting parts of Capitol Hill and Eastlake. By just after 10 PM, officials announced that power had been restored to all customers, alleviating concerns for local businesses that had closed for the night.