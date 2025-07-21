Tree Falls on Cars During Storm in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. – A tree collapsed onto two cars on Jimmy Carter Boulevard during strong storms on July 18, 2025. Fortunately, authorities reported no injuries from the incident.

The severe weather, including heavy rain and strong winds, moved into metro Atlanta just as the evening rush hour began. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued shortly thereafter for areas northeast of Norcross.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the tree fell at approximately 6 p.m., blocking three left lanes in both directions. Emergency crews responded quickly, and the roadway has since reopened.

Gwinnett County Fire confirmed that two cars were struck but reported no injuries. This incident occurred just before the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 7:04 p.m., targeting northeastern Gwinnett County as well as Barrow and Walton counties.

Forecasters indicated severe weather in the area, with gusts reaching 60 mph and the potential for nickel-sized hail. The warning was lifted around 7:45 p.m.

As a safety measure, the Norcross Police Department advised drivers to seek alternate routes while crews cleared the area.