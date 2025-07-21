News
Tree Falls on Cars During Storm in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. – A tree collapsed onto two cars on Jimmy Carter Boulevard during strong storms on July 18, 2025. Fortunately, authorities reported no injuries from the incident.
The severe weather, including heavy rain and strong winds, moved into metro Atlanta just as the evening rush hour began. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued shortly thereafter for areas northeast of Norcross.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the tree fell at approximately 6 p.m., blocking three left lanes in both directions. Emergency crews responded quickly, and the roadway has since reopened.
Gwinnett County Fire confirmed that two cars were struck but reported no injuries. This incident occurred just before the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 7:04 p.m., targeting northeastern Gwinnett County as well as Barrow and Walton counties.
Forecasters indicated severe weather in the area, with gusts reaching 60 mph and the potential for nickel-sized hail. The warning was lifted around 7:45 p.m.
As a safety measure, the Norcross Police Department advised drivers to seek alternate routes while crews cleared the area.
Recent Posts
- Aleksandar Kovacevic Advances After Defeating Quentin Halys at Citi Open
- Detective Meachum Faces Terminal Illness in Countdown’s Latest Episode
- Cristopher Sánchez Dominates as Phillies Beat Red Sox 4-1
- Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega Discuss Upcoming Projects and Beetlejuice
- Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline