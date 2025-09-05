Trent Grisham Shines in Yankees’ 7-1 Win Over Astros

HOUSTON, Texas — Trent Grisham hit a grand slam to lead the New York Yankees to a 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros Tuesday night. Grisham’s grand slam, his third of the season, came in the fifth inning and boosted his home run tally to 29 for the year.

Grisham’s strong performance comes in the wake of his trade to the Yankees from the San Diego Padres, where he was included in a blockbuster deal back in December 2023. Since joining the Yankees, he has become a crucial part of their outfield.

In addition to his home run, Grisham went 2-for-4 at the plate and contributed to four runs for his team with just one swing. The other scorers included first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and outfielder Aaron Judge, who has also had a stellar season.

Former Yankees outfielder Cameron Maybin voiced concerns on social media about Grisham’s future with the team. He fears that the Yankees might not re-sign him after the season, despite Grisham having a career year. Maybin tweeted, “Trent Grisham is having a career year, but let me guess the Yankees will let him walk after the season. Just bring him back on another one-year deal, why not?”

Grisham is currently under a one-year, $5 million deal with the Yankees. As he continues to shine, he has set career highs in home runs and runs scored and is approaching his career high in RBIs.

The Yankees are expected to make a tough decision regarding extending Grisham’s contract as they also aim to retain star outfielder Cody Bellinger. Until then, Grisham is solidifying his role with impressive performances, making the case to stay in New York.

With this win, the Yankees have set the stage for their next matchup against the Astros, with an over/under set at 9 runs.