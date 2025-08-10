Trent Sherfield Emerges as Key Player for Broncos After Training Camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Veteran wide receiver Trent Sherfield has made a significant impression during training camp with the Denver Broncos, transcending initial expectations of a limited offensive role.

When the Broncos signed Sherfield this spring, the coaching staff anticipated he would primarily contribute on special teams. However, his performance has convinced coaches that he may play a more active role in the offense this fall. Sherfield’s blocking skills complement his ability to catch passes, making him a valuable asset in coach Sean Payton’s system.

“He’s tough, and he can run,” Payton said. “The other thing he can do is block, and so we’ve always had a handful of receivers that can run and stretch the field. When you get one that can do that and then block also, you can set up play action, which marries well to the run game. He’s pretty competitive.”

At 29, Sherfield is proving he’s more than just a secondary player. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi noted, “We’ve added Sherfield, and he’s been impressive. The ball keeps finding him in practice. He’s making a lot of catches out here.”

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi expressed his excitement about Sherfield being on the team. “It’s funny, every time he has been a free agent, I’ve evaluated him,” Rizzi said. “Listen, those offensive core skill players are very valuable. He’s a guy who’s a proven commodity.”

Sherfield’s experience, having played for the Minnesota Vikings last season and scored one touchdown, could be pivotal for the Broncos, especially for the younger players on the roster. “His veteran presence has also been great,” Rizzi added. “That leadership is hard to come by, so I’m really happy we got him.”

With training camp still underway, it is clear that Sherfield could play a crucial role in the Broncos’ upcoming season.