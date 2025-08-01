Sports
Trent Thornton Injures Leg in Relief Appearance Against Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton left the game early on Thursday after injuring his lower left leg during a relief appearance against the Texas Rangers.
The injury occurred in the ninth inning with two outs. As Thornton attempted to hustle to first base to cover on a play, his leg gave out, causing him to fall to the ground in pain.
Fans in attendance witnessed the incident and were concerned as Thornton was unable to put any weight on his leg. Medical staff quickly responded and placed him on a cart to take him off the field.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo expressed his disappointment over the situation. “It’s tough to see one of our guys go down like that, especially when he was so close to finishing the game,” he said.
At this point, it remains unclear how severe Thornton’s injury is or how long he might be sidelined. The Blue Jays will provide updates as they evaluate his condition.
