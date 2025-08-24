Trent Williams Discusses 49ers’ Championship Mindset Ahead of New Season

Santa Clara, CA – San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams is pushing back against the “Super Bowl or bust” mentality as the team dives into a new season. With the NFL regular season set to begin, Williams reflects on the challenges facing the team amid significant offseason changes.

The 49ers have faced tough losses to the Kansas City Chiefs in both the 2019 and 2023 Super Bowls, leading some to question if their chances at a sixth championship have slipped away. Despite these challenges, Williams, a key veteran on the roster, believes the team still has hope.

“I don’t really approach it like that,” Williams said during a media session on Thursday. “Every team is different, this team is different from last year. We got our own certain set of challenges in front of us. You know, I don’t look at it being ‘anything or bust’ but obviously we want to be successful. We have the talent to be successful.”

Williams emphasized the motivation of playing for a Super Bowl that is hosted right in San Francisco’s backyard. “There’s no greater motivator than the Super Bowl being here right in our backyard,” he stated. “Obviously, we got a long way to go. We got to get to Week 1. We need to get some guys back in the lineup, but no, I think this team, for us to maximize our potential, I think we got to focus one week at a time.”

He added, “I don’t think Super Bowl should be at the forefront of anybody’s mind. I think it should be having the best regular season we possibly can have and getting into a playoff game and letting it go from there.”

The 49ers will spend the first five games gauging their status as a potential contender. The introduction of new players on defense adds an element of uncertainty, and a recent wave of injuries on offense could impact their early games. San Francisco will face all three NFC West rivals in their opening matches, alongside teams like the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Historically, the season has started slow for the 49ers, who have recorded losing records after the fifth week in three out of the last five seasons. As Williams focuses on a week-to-week approach, the franchise retains its ultimate goal: to make a run for the Super Bowl on their home turf this February.