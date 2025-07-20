JC Tretter Resigns from NFLPA Amid Controversy Over Executive Director Role

CLEVELAND, Ohio — JC Tretter, former president of the NFL Players Association, announced his resignation from the organization on Sunday, July 20, 2025, following a series of controversies surrounding recent leadership changes.

Tretter, who has been with the NFLPA in various roles, stated that the past few days have been difficult for his family, prompting his decision to step away completely. “Over the last couple days, it has gotten very, very hard for my family. And that’s something I can’t deal with,” Tretter told CBS Sports.

The resignation comes in the wake of Lloyd Howell‘s unexpected departure as executive director of the NFLPA late Thursday night. Howell’s tenure was marred by scrutiny over leaked documents and accusations of conflicts of interest, raising questions about his leadership, which many players deemed a distraction.

Tretter emphasized that his decision to resign was not a result of failing to secure the interim executive director position, as some speculated. “I have no interest in being considered; I’ve let the executive committee know that. I’m also going to leave the NFLPA… because I don’t have anything left to give the organization,” he said.

During a candid interview, Tretter shared that despite being viewed as a potential successor to Howell, he was not driven by a desire for power. He expressed a commitment to the players and a love for the union’s mission. “I love the guys, and that’s why I’ve done what I’ve done for the last six years,” he said.

Under Tretter’s leadership as president, he initiated key changes, aiming to streamline the process of electing the executive director, although his decisions are now under scrutiny following Howell’s resignation. Tretter was involved in Howell’s hiring two years ago, although he recently acknowledged that Howell was not the executive committee’s top choice.

Controversies surrounding Howell’s employment included extensive inquiries into his past, such as a sexual discrimination lawsuit and questionable expense reports tied to entertainment activities. Tretter maintained that he had no knowledge of these issues during Howell’s candidate evaluation.

As Tretter exits, the NFLPA is poised to select an interim executive director, with Don Davis and Tretter’s chief strategy officer title considered potential options. Current NFLPA leadership is expected to convene to navigate the transition, as the organization seeks to recover from this period of unrest.

In his farewell, Tretter acknowledged the significance of his relationship with the players and expressed that he had reached a point where he could no longer sacrifice his family life for the job. He stated, “I just officially reached a point this morning where I don’t think I personally have any more to give in this moment.” The NFLPA’s future path now rests on the shoulders of its remaining leadership as the search for a new executive director begins.