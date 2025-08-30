TreVeyon Henderson: Rising Star in Fantasy Football Preseason

CHICAGO, IL – As fantasy football drafts approach on August 28, 2025, players like TreVeyon Henderson are dominating discussions. His performances in the preseason have stirred excitement and speculation among fans and analysts alike, making him a hot topic in fantasy circles.

Henderson, a running back, has seen his Average Draft Position (ADP) climb to the mid-30s in late-August drafts, mainly due to enthusiastic endorsements from the fantasy community. Michael Salfino, a well-known analyst, expressed skepticism about Henderson’s rise, questioning if he can deliver as a bell cow at the professional level after struggling to stay healthy at Ohio State.

“They’re already working on his bust for Canton after his kickoff return TD in the preseason,” Salfino commented. “People are drafting Henderson in the second round. I don’t get the hype… Can Henderson be a bell cow? We need to tamp down this fire.”

Despite the doubts, many analysts remain optimistic. ESPN’s Mike Clay predicts Henderson will have around 225 carries and 43 receptions, which could position him for a productive season. Pro Football Focus estimates a lighter workload of 164 carries and 35 receptions.

The key question remains: What will it take for Henderson to become a top 15 running back (RB15)? Historical data shows that an RB15 typically averages about 213.8 PPR points. For context, last season’s standout RB15 scored an unusually high 245.6 points. However, a more typical benchmark suggests 217.4 points in recent years, which is achievable given Henderson’s projected touches.

To further understand this, consider past rookie running backs who had fewer than 240 touches and still scored over 213.8 fantasy points. An average of about one such instance occurs every two seasons, revealing that while it’s rare, it’s achievable.

Henderson has a viable path to success, drawing comparisons to players like Giovanni Bernard, who thrived with a similar touch count. If Henderson manages to leverage his receiving skills, especially under a coach like Josh McDaniels, he could replicate similar outcomes. McDaniels’ history indicates a pattern where his leading running backs average close to 50 receptions.

In terms of projections, if Henderson plays 15 games and averages 14 touches per game, he could achieve 150 carries and 60 catches. This would yield about 675 rushing yards and 480 receiving yards. If he also scores seven touchdowns, that would provide him with approximately 217.5 PPR points, making him a solid RB15 candidate.

The challenges are present, but so are the opportunities. As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, Henderson stands out as a running back worth considering in fantasy drafts.