Trevon Diggs Addresses Knee Injury Concerns Amid Salary Dock

OXNARD, Calif. — Trevon Diggs was in the midst of a rehabilitation drill Thursday afternoon when he slipped and fell while running down the field. The Dallas Cowboys cornerback reassured fans that he is fine, stating that his fall was not due to a worsening knee injury. He headed to the locker room afterward as part of his rehab routine.

Eyewitnesses captured the moment, prompting concern on social media about Diggs’ health. However, he confirmed that he completed his training for the day. ‘I slipped to the ground. I didn’t collapse because of my knee,’ Diggs said.

In addition to injury concerns, Diggs has publicly expressed confusion regarding a $500,000 deduction from his $9 million salary. He felt the team did not properly communicate their expectations while he was in Florida for rehab. ‘The organization knew where I was,’ Diggs told The Dallas Morning News. ‘I told them I was going to Florida. I don’t understand why they took the money.’

A Dallas Cowboys official told the outlet that the team was disappointed with Diggs working out only a third of the time he was expected to in Florida. However, Diggs believes he met his obligations by reporting to mandatory minicamp in June.

Team officials confirmed that they had warned Diggs about the potential financial implications of his decisions. ‘He was notified. It wasn’t a surprise,’ a Cowboys representative stated. ‘Coach [Brian] Schottenheimer told him, ‘You don’t want to lose this money. That’s a lot of money you’re talking about.’

Diggs remains focused on returning to the field. He aims for a mid-September comeback after suffering a torn ACL last season, which sidelined him. Throughout his career, he has been known for his strong performances, leading the NFL in interceptions during the 2021 season.

Despite recent events, Diggs has been working closely with associate athletic trainer Britt Brown, who is known for his success in rehabilitating players. ‘I’d say things have gotten better between us,’ Diggs noted about his relationship with the rehab staff since arriving at training camp.

However, he maintains that he did not contribute to the recent knee issues he has faced. ‘This knee injury has nothing to do with the torn ACL or my rehab,’ he emphasized.