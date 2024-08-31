Trevor Etienne Suspended for Season Opener Against Clemson

Georgia Bulldogs running back Trevor Etienne has been suspended for the team’s opener against Clemson on Saturday, following his arrest earlier this offseason.

The suspension is a result of Etienne’s arrest in March on charges of DUI and reckless driving. The DUI charge was later dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Coach Kirby Smart had previously avoided confirming the suspension but indicated it was likely.

According to Georgia’s football policy, players facing a DUI charge must serve a suspension of at least 10 percent of the regular season, which equates to a minimum of one game.

Etienne pleaded no contest to the reckless driving charge and guilty to several other misdemeanors, including underage possession of alcohol and failure to maintain lane. As part of his plea, he received a 12-month probation sentence, was fined $852, and is mandated to complete a substance-abuse evaluation, 40 hours of community service, and an alcohol risk reduction program.

In light of Etienne’s suspension, Georgia is expected to rely on sophomore tailback Branson Robinson, who missed all of last season due to an injury. Additionally, Cash Jones, who averaged 7.3 yards per carry as a reserve last season, may also have an expanded role.

Etienne transferred to Georgia from Florida this offseason after a successful stint, recording 1,472 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 249 carries during his time with the Gators.