Trevor Story’s Big Day Powers Red Sox Past Yankees 12-1

NEW YORK — Trevor Story shined in a standout performance for the Boston Red Sox, leading the team to a convincing 12-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday. With a current batting average of .297 and an OPS of .856 since June 1, Story has become an essential part of the Red Sox lineup.

Story, who struggled earlier in the season with a .218 average, dramatically turned his performance around. His transformation included a key sacrifice bunt earlier in the season, which manager Alex Cora noted was a pivotal moment for Story. “He did it on his own,” Cora said. “That’s what he needed to do at that point.”

In Saturday’s game, Story went 3 for 5, hitting a homer, a double, and driving in three runs. He also contributed to a seven-run ninth inning that saw Yankees fans booing their home team. “It has been so fun to watch,” teammate Rob Refsnyder said. “Everyone here loves Trevor.”

The Red Sox, now 71-59, are on the cusp of their first postseason berth since 2021, and Story is leading this charge with his impressive stats including 20 home runs and 22 stolen bases. This marks his first 20-20 season since 2021 with the Rockies, making him the first Red Sox shortstop to achieve this since Nomar Garciaparra in 1997.

“It’s cool but there’s a lot more work to do,” Story said, emphasizing his commitment to the team. Meanwhile, Cora noted that Story had to put in considerable effort to regain his skills and stamina after dealing with injuries in previous seasons.

The Red Sox have now beaten the Yankees in eight consecutive games, a feat they last achieved in 2009. Cora reinforced the team’s focus, stating, “For us, every win is satisfying. It’s fun to come here and play well.”

As the Red Sox look to solidify their postseason hopes, they will aim to sweep the series against the Yankees in the final game on Sunday.