Trevor Story’s Big Night Leads Red Sox Past Twins, 8-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trevor Story had a stellar performance with a homer, a double, and three RBIs, leading the Boston Red Sox to an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Pitcher Lucas Giolito also contributed significantly, throwing six strong innings.

Giolito, now 7-2, limited the Twins to one run on five hits and two walks, striking out five batters. Jarren Duran added to the Red Sox momentum with a homer and a double, along with a stolen base.

On the other side, Brooks Lee was the standout for Minnesota, hitting two home runs and driving in all five of the team’s runs. Lee entered the game in the third inning, replacing Carlos Correa, who was sidelined by a migraine.

Lee’s two-run homer off former teammate Jorge Alcala narrowed Boston’s lead to 8-5 in the bottom of the ninth. After Royce Lewis hit a single with two outs, Aroldis Chapman came in to strike out Mickey Gasper on three pitches, earning his 19th save.

Twins pitcher Pierson Ohl, making his major league debut, pitched scorelessly for the first two innings. However, he struggled to contain the Red Sox offense in the third inning, allowing four runs. Ohl recorded one strikeout and faced challenges early on.

The scoring began with a one-out triple by Ceddanne Rafaela, who then scored on Roman Anthony‘s single. Alex Bregman followed with a double, bringing Anthony home after left fielder Willi Castro mishandled the ball. Ohl managed to strike out Duran for the second out before Story launched a two-run homer that gave Boston a commanding 4-0 lead.

Duran later added a solo homer in the fifth inning, further solidifying the Red Sox advantage. Ohl was one strike away from escaping the third inning trailing by only two runs when Story connected on a changeup and sent it into the bullpens.

Lee became the sixth Twins player in franchise history to homer from both sides of the plate in a single game.

Looking ahead, RHP Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.32 ERA) is set to start for Boston in the series finale on Wednesday, while the Twins will announce their starting pitcher later.