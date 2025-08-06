Trevor Story Excels as Boston Red Sox Eye Playoff Push

BOSTON, Mass. — Trevor Story has bounced back in a big way for the Boston Red Sox after struggling with injuries since he signed in 2022. This season, he has played 110 games, the most he has logged with the team, and is hitting .257 with 18 home runs, showcasing the talent that made him a star player.

As of Monday, Story stole his 19th base against the Kansas City Royals without getting caught, putting him tantalizingly close to tying the franchise record for consecutive stolen bases. That record, set by Julio Lugo in 2007, stands at 20. Lugo went on to finish that season with 33 stolen bases.

“I feel good, and I’m really happy to be contributing to the team,” said Story. He hasn’t just added offense but has taken advantage of his speed on the bases, helping the Red Sox in their playoff chase.

The Red Sox will be heading to the West Coast for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres this Friday, who have struggled to control the running game. Before that, Story and the rest of the lineup will face off against the Royals again, aiming for a seventh consecutive win.

“I’m just trying to pick my spots and run wisely,” Story added. “It’s about helping the team in any way I can.”

The Red Sox have cultivated a strong group this season and currently hold a record of 63-51, putting them just behind the powerful Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

As Story continues to shine, he emphasizes the importance of teamwork and maintaining focus as the season progresses. “We know every game counts now,” he said. “The playoffs are in sight if we keep playing our game.”