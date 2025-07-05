Sports
Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
WASHINGTON — Trevor Story feels like he has had nearly two years off due to injuries. As he gears up for what is likely his first full season since 2021, the Boston Red Sox infielder has set a new goal for himself: to achieve a career high in stolen bases.
“My legs are kind of fresh,” Story said Friday after the Red Sox defeated the Nationals 11-2. “We stay on it, man. We train for this. We recover for this.”
Story has been successful on the base paths recently. He stole his 14th base during the second inning of Friday’s game, part of a performance where he went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. With the season now past its halfway point, Story is on pace to steal 25 bases, which would be his highest total since 2018, when he recorded 27 steals.
“The most important thing is being successful when I do it,” Story emphasized. “Because I’m not just trying to take unnecessary chances.”
The 32-year-old has also hit 13 home runs this season. With continued good health, he has a good chance of achieving his fourth 20/20 season, combining home runs and stolen bases.
“Baseball is fun, playing like that,” he said. “I’m happy to be doing it on a more consistent basis right now.”
In another development for the Red Sox, Zack Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right oblique strain, retroactive to Monday. Kelly had exited last Sunday’s game after feeling tightness and underwent an MRI that showed no significant damage. The team initially optioned him to Triple-A Worcester but rescinded the move since the injury occurred while he was in the majors.
Kelly has a 5.56 ERA over 17 appearances this season and will continue to earn big league pay and service time while on the injured list.
Masataka Yoshida is also making headlines as he practices at first base during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester. “It’s pretty cool to see that,” said infield coach Iggy Suarez. “He knows it’s a lot, but he can do it.”
Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted that there’s a lot of excitement surrounding Yoshida’s potential return. “Masa is one of the best hitters that we have,” Cora stated. “I’m excited about him getting his at-bats and getting here as soon as possible.”
Finally, the Red Sox celebrated an 11-2 victory against the Nationals, with Lucas Giolito pitching 7⅔ innings and only allowing one run. Story’s performance included two infield singles and a two-run homer, marking the first time in his career he has achieved four hits and four RBIs in a game.
“We have a chance to control our destiny here,” Story said, reflecting on the game. “We got to set the tone here on the first game. I think we did that today.”
