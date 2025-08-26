Trevor Story Faces Big Decision Amid Red Sox Playoff Push

BALTIMORE — As the Boston Red Sox near the end of a turbulent season, Trevor Story is confronted with a pivotal decision regarding his future. The shortstop has the option to opt out of his contract, which could transform him into a free agent this offseason.

Story, who signed a six-year, $140 million deal before the 2022 season, can choose to leave behind the final two years and $50 million of his contract. But he remains focused on the present, aiming for a successful finish to the season and a potential playoff run. “It’s not even in my mind, to be honest with you,” Story said. “I’ve been so locked in on the daily process and just what it takes to win each night.”

The Red Sox could also respond to Story’s decision by exercising a team option for 2028 worth $25 million, which could negate his opt-out. This scenario creates uncertainty for both Story and the Red Sox management.

His performance this season adds depth to the decision. After a rocky start, Story is now hitting a league-average .258 with a .305 on-base percentage. In the last three months, he has excelled with a .287 batting average and .498 slugging percentage. His defensive prowess at shortstop has also garnered praise from teammates and coaches.

Additionally, the free agent market for shortstops appears thin, adding another layer of complexity. High-profile peers like Bo Bichette and Willi Castro could impact Story’s prospects should he opt for free agency.

However, Story’s age—turning 33 soon—and his injury history may deter teams from making lucrative offers. “It just means a lot to me to do it here with these guys,” he said regarding his contributions to the team. Meanwhile, his fellow Red Sox players continue to recognize his leadership on and off the field.

On the injury front, outfielder Wilyer Abreu‘s recovery from a calf strain is progressing slower than hoped. He is expected to return next week instead of this week, while reliever Justin Slaten is close to rejoining the team.

As the Red Sox gear up to face the Orioles again soon, they remain in a tight race for a postseason berth, with Story playing a crucial role in their success.