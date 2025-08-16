Trevor Story Leads Red Sox While Mentoring Younger Teammates

BOSTON, MA — At 32 years old, Trevor Story is the oldest everyday player on the Boston Red Sox, leading a team with several younger players.

Among his teammates are Roman Anthony, 21, Marcelo Mayer, 22, and Ceddanne Rafaela, 24. Jarren Duran, one of the players Story interacts with the most, is just four years younger at 28. The age difference seems minimal, but Duran was a freshman in college when Story made his Major League debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2016.

With a decade of MLB experience, Story has taken on a mentorship role, particularly with Duran. In a joint interview for MLB Players’ Weekend, Story stated, “Obviously, we know who’s the father. Just taking care of you on a daily basis is probably the biggest part of my day. I take a lot of pride in it.”

Story joked about borrowing pants from Duran’s locker, although he mentioned they fit “pretty tight.” Despite sharing similar height and weight stats, Story remarked that he has “bigger and stronger legs.”

His mentorship has paid off, helping Duran become an All-Star. Duran is having a fantastic season, with a batting line of .263/.334/.453, 12 home runs, and 19 stolen bases. Story has also continued to perform, currently hitting .256/.301/.419 with 18 home runs and 20 steals.

This mentorship has been integral during a successful season for the Red Sox, who currently sit at 66-56 and are in playoff contention. Interestingly, it could be the first postseason for both Story and Duran as teammates.