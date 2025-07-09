Trevor Story’s Season Revival Sparks Hope for Red Sox Fans

Boston, MA – Trevor Story is experiencing a season of ups and downs. After posting a .260 batting average with five home runs in April, he struggled in May. However, he has bounced back, hitting .286 with another five home runs in June and carrying that momentum into July.

This inconsistency has frustrated fans who have seen Story’s brilliance but worry about his ability to stay on the field during his time with the Boston Red Sox. The good news is that he hasn’t missed any time due to injuries this season and has started strong.

Recently, Story joined Tom Caron and Alex Speier to discuss overcoming his slump. “With the injuries, you feel like ‘When I come back, I need to be locked in and be mechanically perfect,’ and I think for me, that’s probably the worst way I can think,” Story said. “What I’ve been doing lately is letting the intent, letting my athleticism, letting what I’m hunting cause the mechanics to line up.”

He elaborated on focusing on specific pitches and trusting his instincts. Story noted that his former teammate, Nolan Arenado, currently with the St. Louis Cardinals, advised him not to fear looking bad at the plate. “Just hunting what I want and being okay with looking silly. That’s one thing that Nolan taught me,” Story explained.

His new attacking mindset has reflected in his statistics. While his chase rate has remained stable, he has notably improved against fastballs, recording a .410 weighted on-base average (wOBA) in June, a sharp rise from his .148 mark in May.

Story has historically been a streaky hitter, but his current form carries the potential to enhance the depth of the Red Sox’s lineup. If he maintains his high level of performance, it could significantly benefit the team moving forward.

For more insights, you can listen to the full conversation with Story on the podcast “310 to Left” available on Spotify and other platforms.