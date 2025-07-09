Sports
Trevor Story’s Season Revival Sparks Hope for Red Sox Fans
Boston, MA – Trevor Story is experiencing a season of ups and downs. After posting a .260 batting average with five home runs in April, he struggled in May. However, he has bounced back, hitting .286 with another five home runs in June and carrying that momentum into July.
This inconsistency has frustrated fans who have seen Story’s brilliance but worry about his ability to stay on the field during his time with the Boston Red Sox. The good news is that he hasn’t missed any time due to injuries this season and has started strong.
Recently, Story joined Tom Caron and Alex Speier to discuss overcoming his slump. “With the injuries, you feel like ‘When I come back, I need to be locked in and be mechanically perfect,’ and I think for me, that’s probably the worst way I can think,” Story said. “What I’ve been doing lately is letting the intent, letting my athleticism, letting what I’m hunting cause the mechanics to line up.”
He elaborated on focusing on specific pitches and trusting his instincts. Story noted that his former teammate, Nolan Arenado, currently with the St. Louis Cardinals, advised him not to fear looking bad at the plate. “Just hunting what I want and being okay with looking silly. That’s one thing that Nolan taught me,” Story explained.
His new attacking mindset has reflected in his statistics. While his chase rate has remained stable, he has notably improved against fastballs, recording a .410 weighted on-base average (wOBA) in June, a sharp rise from his .148 mark in May.
Story has historically been a streaky hitter, but his current form carries the potential to enhance the depth of the Red Sox’s lineup. If he maintains his high level of performance, it could significantly benefit the team moving forward.
For more insights, you can listen to the full conversation with Story on the podcast “310 to Left” available on Spotify and other platforms.
Recent Posts
- Flash Flood Warnings Issued in Massachusetts and Rhode Island Ahead of Severe Storms
- Baltimore Orioles Eye Trade for Cedric Mullins Ahead of Deadline
- Willem Dafoe’s Youth Goes Viral, Fans React Amazed
- Padres’ Luis Arraez Remains Key Player as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Miller Lands on Injured List with Elbow Sprain
- Long Beach Plans Internet Outage for Infrastructure Upgrade This Weekend
- Europe’s LEC Stumbles at MSI, Ending Winless Streak
- Lakers Dominate Heat 103-83 in Summer League Opener
- Spurs Sit Rookie Carter Bryant Against Warriors in Summer League
- Rapper 4xtra Loses Fingers in Fourth of July Fireworks Accident
- Anthony Anderson Launches Successful BBQ Brand with Cedric the Entertainer
- Angel Martinez Hits Grand Slam, Guardians Win 10-6 Over Astros
- Flash Flood Warning in Effect for Central Cook County
- Braves Commit to Keeping Acuña Despite Trade Speculations
- NBA Summer League Begins with High Expectations for No. 1 Draft Pick
- Darius Bazley Shines in Summer League for Lakers Amid Roster Questions
- Jaden Smith’s Bold Shoe Choices Shine at Met Gala and Beyond
- Jameer Nelson Jr. Shines in Summer League for Spurs
- MLB Midseason Report: Injuries, Teams to Watch Before Trade Deadline
- Twins Crush Cubs 8-1 in One-Sided Matchup