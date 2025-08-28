Trey Gowdy Faces Backlash After Advocating Gun Control Post-Mass Shooting

Minneapolis, MN — Fox News host Trey Gowdy sparked controversy after suggesting the need to track access to firearms following a mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school. The shooting, which occurred during morning Mass on Wednesday, left 14 children and 3 adults injured.

In a discussion on the show Outnumbered, Gowdy emphasized the importance of having a conversation about balancing freedom and child safety. He stated, “Our system is reactive. Something bad happens, we react to it,” and questioned how many school shootings it would take to initiate discussions about limiting access to firearms.

He lamented that most shooters in these tragedies are “usually” young white males and stressed the necessity of preventing future incidents by keeping weapons away from potential shooters. “The only way to stop it is to identify the shooter ahead of time or keep the weapons out of their hands,” he argued.

His co-host Lisa Boothe challenged Gowdy’s stance by noting that laws already exist to address such situations. She questioned whether the victims, aged 10 and 8, were targeted because of their faith.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, took their own life after the shooting. According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, the shooter’s three firearms had been legally purchased.

Gowdy’s comments ignited a backlash within conservative circles online, with many expressing their discontent. One commentator, Eric Daugherty, tweeted, “WTF? Fox News’ Trey Gowdy suggests GUN CONTROL after today’s tragedy in Minneapolis,” labeling Gowdy’s remarks as “shameful.”

In response, other users criticized Gowdy for his position. One individual stated, “I’m ashamed that I used to like him,” while another remarked, “Fire him now!”

Gowdy’s advocacy for gun control follows previous positions he held in Congress, where he supported legislation to ban devices that convert semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic ones.

Fox News has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding Gowdy’s recent statements.